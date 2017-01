Net average salary in Romania slips to 1,277 lei in August

Ştire online publicată Luni, 06 Octombrie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The net average salary in Romania hiked 24 percent year-on-year in August to 1,277 lei (334 euros), but lowered annual climb on the previous mont, data of the country's statistics body (INS) show. The net average salary stood at 1,308 lei in July, 25.8 percent higher than in the same period last year, and lowered 2.4 percent month-on-month in August. The gross average income was of 1,728 lei in August, 2.3 percent less than the previous month. However, the annual advance rate in salaries stood above the labor productivity level of 9.3 percent in the first seven months of the year in the industry. Romania's Central Bank (BNR) warned with various occasions that maintaining an accelerated growth rate in salaries above the climb in labor productivity leads to imbalances in the economy and puts pressure on inflation. The net average salary hiked 14.8 percent in real terms in August on the same period last year. The largest net incomes were reported in air transports (3,188 lei) and the smallest ones in clothes manufacturing (731 lei). NewsIn