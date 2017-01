Net average salary in Romania should rise to EUR 560 until 2013, forecast body says

Ştire online publicată Luni, 31 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The net average salary in Romania could increase to 1,819 lei (560 euros) until 2013 yet at a slower growth rhythm then the one seen last year, as the number of employees will rise, Romania’s forecast body (CNP) shows. The net average salary last year amounted to 1,043 lei (312.5 euros), up 20.4 percent against 2006. CNP believes the number of employed people will rise this year by 1.4 percent, to 9.48 million people. By 2013, the number of employed people should amount to 9.78 million persons. CNP believes the number of employed people should go up 1 percent per year, until 2013. In real terms, CNP forecasts earnings will embark on a descending trend, from 14.9 percent last year to 5.8 percent in 2008 and 5.6 percent in 2009. A 5.5 percent growth rhythm should be registered in 2013. NewsIn