Mercedes-Benz eyes the opening of a factory in Romania

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 29 Ianuarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Mercedes-Benz, the unit of the world’s second largest luxury carmaker Daimler AG, might open a factory in Romania or Poland, according to the weekly Automobilwoche, quoted by Auto, Motor und Sport. A high ranked manager with Mercedes told Automobilwoche about the carmaker’s plans. The company wants to open a Mercedes A Class car factory in Eastern Europe, according to Auto, Motor und Sport. The information was confirmed by the most important Mercedes distributors. Daimler did not yet release its stance on the issue. The German carmaker wants to complete within the first half of the year the technical concept for the next A and B Class generation. These will be ready for the market in 2011. NewsIn