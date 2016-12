Investments in Romania’s economy add 31.8% in H1 y/y to 32.46bn lei

Ştire online publicată Luni, 01 Septembrie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Investments in Romania’s economy advanced an annual 31.8 percent in the first semester to 32.458 billion lei, underpinned by healthy growth in constructions, according to data from the country’s Statistics Institute (INS). Construction spurred 33.9 percent year-on-year and investments in construction accounted for 48.9 percent of all investments in Romania’s economy in the first six months, to 15.883 billion lei. Investments in equipment and transportation means were 45.4 percent of all first semester investments and rose 28.2 percent year-on-year to 14.73 billion lei. Other spending with investments reached 1.844 billion lei, an annual growth of 46.8 percent in the first six months. Most investments went to industry (36.3 percent), constructions (20.5 percent), retail and others, INS showed. Investments in the second quarter reached 20.076 billion lei growing an annual 30 percent. More than half were investments in constructions (50.7 percent) which rose 34.8 percent in the second quarter to 10.182 billion lei. About 44 percent were investments in equipment and means of transportation, totaling 8.834 billion lei, 23.8 percent more than in the similar period last year. Other spending with investments in the second quarter stood at 1.061 billion lei after a yearly increase of 45.2 percent. NewsIn