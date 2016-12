Industry in Romania posts 9.5% m/m higher revenues in February, statistics show

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 11 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Revenues in industry climbed 9.5 percent month-on-month and 5.1 percent year-on-year in February, underpinned by electricity, heat, gas and water, the National Statistics Institute (INS) said. Revenues in the processing industry advanced 13.5 percent month-on-month in February. Electricity, heat, gas and water slumped 6.8 percent. The extractive industry dipped 1.6 percent in February against January. Revenues on the big industrial segments rose 21.2 percent in the capital goods industry, 13.5 percent in the intermediary goods industry, 13.3 percent in the long-term goods industry, 9.7 percent in the current goods industry. Electric power industry decreased 5.5 percent. Revenues in industry climbed 5.1 percent year-on-year in February supported by the 27.4 percent advance of electricity, heat, gas and water and the 2.1 percent climb of the processing industry.The extractive industry fell 0.1 percent. The capital goods industry saw revenues up 31.7 percent. Revenues hiked 15.4 percent in the power industry, 1.6 percent in the intermediary goods industry. Current goods and long term-goods industries fell 10.5 percent, respectively 6.5 percent. Revenues in industry rose 3.1 percent over the first two months underpinned by the 27.5 percent advance of revenues for electricity, heat, gas and water. The processing and extractive industries fell 0.6 percent, respectively 0.4 percent. The capital goods and power industries rose 23.6 percent, respectively 18 percent. The current goods, long-term goods and intermediary goods industries fell 11.6 percent, 7.5 percent and 1.3 percent. NewsIn