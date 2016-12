Industrial prices output in Romania up 14.52% in February y/y , statistics show

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 01 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Industrial production prices in Romania increased 14.52 percent in February year-on-year, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS). They advanced 1.3 percent in February against January. Prices in the extracting industry rose 2.14 percent in February against January, next to the ones in the processing industry, which went up 1.35 percent. Prices in the energy, gas and water sectors inched 0.32 percent. Prices in the extracting industry, as well as in the processing industry rose 22.77 percent and 15.18 percent year-on-year, while the ones in the energy and gas sector advanced 5.29 percent. NewsIn