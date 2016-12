Industrial output prices in Romania accelerate annual growth to 20.34% in July, statistics show

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 02 Septembrie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Industrial production prices in Romania hiked 20.34 percent in July versus the same month in the previous year, following higher prices in the processing industry, the country's statistics body (INS) said. They advanced 0.99 percent versus in June, following 2.67 percent higher prices for electricity, heat, gas and water and 2.06 percent higher prices in the extractive industry. Industrial output prices advanced 19.36 percent year-on-year in June. Prices in the processing industry witnessed the most significant advance from July 2007 to July 2008, of 23.17 percent, followed by the ones in the extractive sector, which increased 16.04 percent. Prices for electricity, heat, gas and water inched 5.46 percent in the mentioned period. In the intermediary goods industry, prices climbed 23.64 percent year-on-year in July, next to the ones in the power sector, which rose 22.45 percent. Prices for current goods increased 17.10 percent, for capital goods 13.7 percent and for long-term goods 11.59 percent in the mentioned period. Prices in the processing industry increased 0.65 percent month-on-month in July, while the ones for long-term goods lowered 0.39 percent. NewsIn