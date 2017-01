Industrial output in Romania slows down growth to 2.7% in May y/y on fall in extractive industry

Romania’s industrial production added only 2.7 percent in May year-on-year on slower growth in the processing and the power industries and drop in the extractive one, the country’s statistics body (INS) said today. In April, industrial output advanced 13.3 percent over the same period last year. Output in the processing industry rose in May 3.2 percent year-on-year, versus the 14.1 percent advance in April and production in the power field gained only 3.4 percent in May while in April the growth was of 12.1 percent. However, the extractive industry saw a 3.2 percent drop of production in May over the fifth month last year, according to INS. The fast moving consumer goods saw an 8.6 percent yearly hike in May, the capital goods industry added 5.8 percent and the energy industry 1.8 percent. The intermediary goods industry lost 1.9 percent and the long term goods industry slumped 6.4 percent year-on-year in May. In the first five months of the year industrial output increased 6.3 percent year-on-year helped by 8.7 percent growth in electricity, thermal, gas and water industries and 7 percent hike in the processing industry. The extractive industry slipped 2 percent in this interval. Industrial production advanced 7.3 percent in the first four months, INS showed. In May it grew 4.6 percent over April. NewsIn