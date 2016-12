Industrial output in Romania hikes 7.2% m/m in February, statistics show

Vineri, 11 Aprilie 2008

Industrial production rose 7.2 percent in February against the previous month, underpinned by the processing and extractive industries and less by electricity and thermal power, gas and water which dropped 6.9 percent, the National Statistics Institute (INS) said. Romania's industrial output hiked 7.7 percent year-on-year in February and 6.9 percent over the first two months of 2008 against the same period last year. The processing industry climbed 8.8 percent month-on-month in February and the extractive industry upped 1.5 percent. Electricity, heat, gas and water fell 6.1 percent. The big industrial segments also saw hikes, as follows: intermediary goods industry rose 13.2 percent, capital goods industry 12.8 percent, long-term goods industry 9.6 percent, current goods industry 4 percent. Power industry dipped 4.4 percent. The yearly growth in February 2008 was underpinned by the 11.6 percent advance of electricity, heat, gas and water. Processing industry rose 8.7 percent while the extractive industry fell 5.4 percent year-on-year in February. All big industrial segments posted annual hikes. Capital goods industry rose 24.9 percent, intermediary goods industry 7.3 percent, long-term goods industry 5.5 percent, current goods industry 3.9 percent. Electric power industry advanced 0.4 percent. Industrial output was 6.9 percent higher over the first two months of 2008 against the same period in 2007. Electricity, heat, gas and water increased 10.7 percent and the processing industry climbed 8 percent. The extractive industry slumped 6.7 percent. All big industrial segments rose year-on-year over the first two months of 2008. Capital goods industry advanced 24.8 percent, current goods industry 6.1 percent, long-term industry 5.1 percent, intermediary goods industry 3.4 percent. Power industry inched 0.2 percent. NewsIn