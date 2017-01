Industrial output in Romania hikes 1.6 percent in December against November 2007

Ştire online publicată Luni, 04 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Industrial production prices on local and foreign markets hiked 1.6 percent month-on-month and 10.5 percent year-on-year in December last year, according the the National Statistics Institute (INS). Prices in the extractive industry increased 3.6 percent. In the processing and power, thermal, gas and water industries prices rose 1.6 percent and 0.2 percent in December 2007 from the previous month, according to INS. Prices in the power industry increased 2.8 percent month-on-month in December, above the level posted by the total industrial group. Prices in the capital goods industry rose 1.1 percent, below the total industrial group. So did prices in the current and intermediary goods industries. Prices in the long term goods industry rose 0.7 percent. Prices in the power industry grew 13.1 percent year-on-year in December 2007 and 11.7 percent in the current goods industry, 10.4 percent in the capital industry, 6.9 percent in the intermediary goods industry and 6.4 percent in the long term goods industry. NewsIn