Ice cream market in Romania to reach EUR 110m in the next three years on business growth

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 30 Mai 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s ice cream market will increase 10 percent in the next three years to 110 million euros on business development, despite low consumption compared to the European Union, according to the general manager of Kubo, Florin Rosescu. Last year, the market stood at 100 million euros. However, despite prognosed growth, consumption in Romania is still below the European average. Ice cream consumption in Romania is little above 1.5 kilograms per capita, in spite of production of 30,000 tones, according to Kubo, the producer of Amicii ice cream. Yet, consumption in Romania has been constantly raising over the past few years, according to the brand manager of Napolact, Daniela Dorca. Yet, it remains low compared to other European Union countries. In Hungary and the Czech Republic more than 3kg of ice cream are consumed per capita while Italians eat 17 kg per capita. The main problem on the Romanian market is that ice cream is not considered a dessert for any season, but a summer course coupled with the reduced purchase power, the two representatives said. Rural consumption during wintertime is zero, Rosescu added. Yet, one advantage is that the local market is still defining the consumers’ preferences, marketing director of Antarctica ice cream maker, Diana Gyulay said. NewsIn