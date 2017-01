Higher electricity output spurs consumption 5.4% in first five months, statistics show

Ştire online publicată Luni, 07 Iulie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The final electricity consumption in Romania advanced 5.4 percent in the first five months of the year over the same period last year to 22,424.8 KWh, on production hike, the country’s Statistics Institute (INS) reported today. Street lighting grew 8.3 percent and the population’s consumption hiked 9.7 percent, INS showed. Output in thermal power plants dropped 1,100.2 million KWh, a 6.7 percent drop while production in hydro power plants and nuclear ones grew 1,702.3 million KWh, a 26.6 percent increase and respectively 2050.1 million KWh. Electricity resources stood at 28,304.7 KWh, 9.7 percent more than in the similar period last year. Exports added 68.3 percent to 1,003.4 KWh. Primary resources in the first five months rose 1.7 percent year-on-year and electricity resources gained 9.7 percent. NewsIn