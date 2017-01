High interests on the monetary market drive Romanian leu to peak of past month of 3.62 vs. euro

Romania's national currency, the leu, gained 1.32 percent to 3.6207 against the single European currency today, according to the reference exchange rate established by the central bank (BNR), following an evolution in contrast with the regional flow, on high interbank interests. BNR posted a reference exchange rate of 3.6691 lei per euro yesterday. The leu has not reached such a high level since September 12, when the central bank showed a reference rate of 3.6031 lei per euro. The leu advanced to 3.6201 – 3.6271 versus the euro at 1:50 p.m., after short drop in the morning. In the region, the Hungarian forint slipped from 270.5 to 272.7 versus the euro and the Polish zloty stood at 3.598 against the euro, close to the leu's level. BNR's reference exchange rate indicates a 0.42 percent drop of the leu versus the U.S. dollar, from 2.7213 to 2.7326 lei per U.S. dollar. On the international markets, the U.S. dollar continued to gain ground versus the euro, from 1.332 to 1.322 and at 1:50 p.m. Romania's hour, the euro was traded for 1.3222 dollars. BNR initially posted an average interbank bid rate (ROBID) of 15.21 percent per year today, below the 15.99 percent of the previous session and the interbank offer rate for overnight deposits (ROBOR) dropped to 53.28 percent from yesterday's 56.05 percent. NewsIn