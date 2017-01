Glass output in Romania to go up 7% y/y in 2008, to EUR 320m

Romania's glass production could advance 7 percent this year against the previous, according to the executive manager of the employers association Sticef, Maria Danciulescu. It could exceed 320 million euros this year versus 300 million euros in 2007. Most of the decorative glass production is exported in 40 countries, according to Danciulescu, as well as 60 percent of the faience production and 50 percent of the porcelain output. Danciulescu said prices for gas and energy saw significant hikes lately and paved the way to higher prices for raw materials used in the industry. She added they expect to see hikes in prices for sand, too, following higher taxes for mineral products. About 150 glass producers operate on the local market. NewsIn