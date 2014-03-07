Gazprom-ul ameninţă Ucraina cu tăierea gazelor

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Veste proastă pentru şoferii care au împlinit 70 de ani. Cum vor mai putea conduce

Şoferii care au împlinit vârsta de 70 de ani vor fi obligaţi să efectueze mai rapid un control medical pentru a primi dreptul de a mai conduce o maşină pe drumurile publice, permisul lor auto urmând astfel să aibă o valabilitate mai scurtă. Astăzi, permisul lor auto este valabil ...

Stirile zilei de Miercuri, 28 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Gazprom-ul ameninţă Ucraina cu tăierea gazelor

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 07 Martie 2014.
Presiuni asupra Ucrainei, după ce compania rusă Gazprom a ameninţat Ucraina cu sistarea livrării de gaze. Compania invocă restanţele acumulate, care se ridică la 440 de milioane de dolari, transmite Realitatea.net.Mişcarea era anticipată de Kiev, care a anunţat, în urmă cu câteva zile, că a majorat importurile de gaze, pentru a putea face faţă unei eventuale situaţii limită.Statele Unite şi Rusia nu au ajuns la un acord privind criza din Ucraina, anunţă ministrul rus de Externe, Serghei Lavrov, după întrevederea pe care a avut-o la Roma cu secretarul de Stat american, John Kerry."Deocamdată, nu putem anunţa comunitatea internaţională că am ajuns la un acord", a declarat Lavrov, citat de AFP. John Kerry şi Serghei Lavrov s-au întâlnit joi, la Roma, cu ocazia unei reuniuni internaţionale pe tema situaţiei din Libia."Am convenit să studiem în continuare idei propuse astăzi de John Kerry în privinţa măsurilor concrete care pot fi luate", a adăugat Lavrov."Pentru noi, este important să fie respectate acordurile din 21 februarie. Iar al doilea aspect important este ca orice proces să se bazeze pe acordul fără ambiguitate al tuturor părţilor din regiune", a spus Lavrov.Ucraina este pregătită se semneze "imediat ce este posibil" Acordul de Asociere cu Uniunea Europeană pe care fostul preşedinte Viktor Ianukovici a refuzat să îl semneze în noiembrie, a declarat joi premierul Arseni Iaţeniuk, relatează AFP."Guvernul ucrainean este hotărât să semneze un acord de asociere" cu UE, "suntem pregătiţi să îl semnăm imediat ce este posibil", a declarat Iaţeniuk în urma unei întâlniri de aproximativ trei ore cu şefii europeni de state şi de guverne, reuniţi a Bruxelles.

