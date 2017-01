Foreign investors buy more than sell on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in April

Ştire online publicată Luni, 02 Iunie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Foreign players pumped 215.5 million lei (59.2 million euros) in securities on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) in April, slightly dropping from the previous month but exceeding net sales, data from the securities watchdog CNVM show. Nonresidents bought 2 percent less securities in April against the month before when acquisitions amounted at 219.14 million lei. Sales instead dropped 23 percent to 200.72 million lei from 259.75 million lei in March. Therefore, difference between acquisitions and sales returned on the plus (14.79 million lei) while in March the sold was 40.61 million lei. On the other hand, during the first four months, foreign investors sold more than bought on the BSE, generating a negative sold of 207.79 million lei. Investors from the UK and Austria cumulated the most in April, 40.81 million lei (18.94 percent of total acquisitions on the BSE), respectively 28.22 million lei (13.10 percent). Players from the Cayman islands bought 10.91 percent (23.52 million lei). Among the significant sellers are investors from Sweden (31.67 million lei, 15.83 percent of total sales by nonresidents) and from the UK (28.96 million lei, 14.47 percent). Investors from Luxembourg rank third with 25.59 million lei, representing 12.79 percent of total sales. Capital inflows on the BSE in April stood at 96.81 million lei, 24 percent less against the month before while capital outflows totalized 46.52 million lei, half from the previous month. NewsIn