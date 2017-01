Foreign direct investments in Romania blooms 76% y/y to EUR 695m in January this year

Foreign direct investments in Romania saw a 76.4 percent yearly boost in January covering 61.2 percent of the country's current account deficit, the central bank announced. FDI stood at 394 million euros (1.34 billion lei) in January 2007 and covered 51.4 percent of the current account gap. FDI rose to 695 million euros in January this year. Romania's current account deficit widened 16.8 percent year-on-year in January 2008 to 1.135 billion euros. The total FDI consisted of 45.2 percent participations to capital and reinvested profit and 54.8 percent intra-group loans. FDI slumped 22.3 percent last year to 7.069 billion euros covering 41.9 percent of the current account deficit.