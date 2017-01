Financial companies start upward at rising bell on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, liquidity dips

Indexes on the Bucharest Stock Exchange began mixed today on a market with a downward tendency and low liquidity; European stocks rise. Liquidity halved to 2.31 million lei (634,526 euros). The BET index of the top ten companies on the market lost 0.12 percent to 7,127.60 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares minus investment funds dropped 0.16 percent to 4,954.11. The BET-FI index tracking the five financial companies SIFs, hiked 0.83 percent to 58,108.82 while the ROTX for trading blue-chips in Vienna dipped 0.27 percent to 15,682.18. SIF Oltenia (SIF5) generated most of the deals this morning worth 529,195 lei and it rose 2.12 percent to 3.37 lei, followed by SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) with deals of 428,085 lei and it hiked 0.38 percent to 2.65 lei. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) increased 0.58 percent to 1.74 lei. SIF Moldova (SIF2) idled at 2.68 lei. Erste Bank (EBS) increased 0.87 percent to 139.20 lei. Shares of tube producer TMK Artrom (ART) tumbled 9.40 percent to 28.90 lei. NewsIn