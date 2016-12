Financial companies or SIFs climb 2% on the BSE at rising bell, on a growing market

02 Septembrie 2008

Romania's five financial companies known as SIFs advanced 2 percent on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) in today's opening session, on a market showing ascending trend, despite a high liquidity. Liquidity hiked four times today versus the previous session, from 1.29 million lei to 4.82 million lei (1.37 million euros). The BET index of the ten best companies on the market rose 1.65 percent to 5,569.95 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares minus investment funds went up 1.16 percent to 4,127.13. The BET-FI index which assesses the five investment funds known as SIFs hiked 1.99 percent to 33,599.43 and the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna gained 1.39 percent to 13,182.55. The BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks on the market advanced 1.68 percent to 586.09 and the BET-NG index of the ten power companies on BSE added 1.66 percent to 780.44. Financial company SIF Oltenia (SIF5) was the most liquid stock today, with deals of 1.4 million lei and climbed 2.33 percent to 1.76 lei. SIF Moldova (SIF2) jumped 2.99 percent to 1.72 lei, SIF Transilvania (SIF3) added 2.34 percent to 0.8750 lei, SIF Muntenia (SIF4) gained 2.86 percent to 1.08 lei and SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) rose 1.92 percent to 1.59 lei. Romania's second lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) increased 2.38 percent to 17.20 lei, on deals of 548,897 lei. NewsIn