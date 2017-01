Financial companies add another 0.93% as part of their recovery after recent steep fall

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 29 August 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The five financial companies on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) rose an average 0.93 percent at rising bell; other stocks advanced on rising market. Liquidity doubled this morning to 1.32 million lei. The BET index of the ten best companies on the market nudged up 1.15 percent to 5,618.60 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares minus investment funds rose 1 percent to 4,152.60 The BET-FI index which assesses the five investment funds or SIF gained 0.93 percent to 31,898.22 and the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna increased 1.05 percent to 13,358.05. The BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks on the market advanced 1.12 percent to 581.53 and the BET-NG index of the ten power companies on BSE inched 0.50 percent to 772.17. Stock exchanges in the U.S. grew in the last trading session with the Dow Jones composite index (DJIA) adding 1.85 percent to 11,715.18 and the S&P 500 index of the best 500 companies in the U.S. gaining 1.48 percent to 1,300.68. Nasdaq closed at 2,411.64, an 1.22 percent rise. Financial company SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) climbed 1.32 percent to 1.53 lei and generating most of the deals this morning worth 271,143 lei. The fifth lender by assets Banca Transilvania (TLV) rose 2.03 percent to 0.301 lei. Austrian-based lender Erste Bank (EBS) listed at the international tier of BSE and the majority owner of Romania’s largest bank by assets BCR, idled at 145 lei. Second lender by assets and network BRD SocGen (BRD) rose 1.18 percent to 17.10 lei. Financial company SIF Transilvania (TLV) added 1.20 percent to 0.84 lei and oil company Petrom (SNP) increased 1.17 percent to 0.433 lei. NewsIn