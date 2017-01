European forums mull the creation of an ethics code for real estate agencies to level off practices

Ştire online publicată Luni, 18 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The European Real Estate Confederation along with the European Parliament and the European Commission announced plans to found an European standard for real estate activities, angling to protect consumers and take a first step towards acknowledging the real estate agent. The document will establish a code of ethics in real estate, leading to similar legal conditions all over the European Union. The measure is a result of the controversies regarding the activity of real estate agencies such as the unjustified hike of prices to obtain a higher sale commission or fake advertising to draw clients, representatives of the EuroMetropola real estate agency said. The new standards will help professional real estate agencies to regain the credibility spoiled by mal practice of dodgy companies calling themselves agencies, representatives of EuroMetropola added. NewsIn