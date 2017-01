Elevator advertising market could witness a significant increase in Romania in the next years

The elevator advertising market will grow in Romania in the next years according to the Elevate network brand manager, Catalina Murariu, who said the company founder of the Romanian Association of Indoor Advertising aims to maintain top position on the market. The company covers residential areas and office buildings. It selects elevators by the buildings' location and appearance. The costs for advertising in elevators are three-fold smaller than the ones on the Internet. The public is chosen according to the campaign. For example, the company targets people from middle class, upper class and top management when advertising in office buildings. Elevate was set up in April 2005 to provide services for elevator advertising. The company promotes a new communication channel for advertisers. NewsIn