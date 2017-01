EBRD’s trust in the Romanian economy slowly lifts the leu to 3.66 per euro

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 08 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s national currency grew from 3.6810 to 3.6640 against the euro after the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) voiced trust in the Romanian economy, dealers say. The leu then started to fluctuate around 3.67 per euro. At 11.10 a.m. the euro was sold for 3.6710-3.6780 lei. The Romanian leu is calm as this time speculations with emerging currencies affected the Hungarian forint, Banca Comerciala Carpatica dealer Florin Constantinescu said. The U.S. dollar was traded for 1.4452-1.4499 per euro on the international markets, while at 11:10 a.m. Romania's hour, the euro stood at 1.4492 U.S. dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits stand at 11 percent per year, exceeding the 9 percent monetary policy interest set by Romania’s central bank. NewsIn