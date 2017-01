Doctors desert Romania for bigger salaries abroad leaving country in the lurch

Joi, 13 Martie 2008

Romania ranks among the last in Europe regarding the number of doctors per capita far below the continental average; last year 4 percent of the country's doctors left to practice medicine abroad on more attractive salaries. Romania has 1.9 doctors per capita while the European average stands at 3.8. Almost one third of the medical specialties is not entirely covered countrywide, according to the Romanian Doctors' College (CMR). “We are dealing with a medical crisis. We only have half the number of doctors and even pharmacists that we need,” president of CMR, Vasile Astarastoae said. Some counties such as Bistrita Nasaud, Mehedinti, Ialomita and Calarasi lack cardiologists, endocrinologists and specialists in pneumonopathy. The main causes of the health crunch are the low salaries and poorly equipped medical units. NewsIn