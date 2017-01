Deposits in Romania to brake advance y/y in July to the lowest level in the past eight months

Marţi, 26 August 2008. Cuget Liber Online.

Deposits in lei and foreign currencies created by individuals and companies in Romania tempered their annual advance to 35.2 percent in July, reaching 140.37 billion lei (39.2 billion euros), as savings in lei decreased slightly against June, according to Romania's Central Bank (BNR). Savings went up 40.1 percent year-on-year in June. The annual growth rate of deposits in July was the lowest in the past eight months, after people and companies' deposits in lei and foreign currencies hiked 33.9 percent in December 2007 over the same month of the previous year. People and companies' savings dipped 0.3 percent in July versus June, as deposits in lei slipped 0.5 percent to 92.5 billion lei and the ones in foreign currencies inched 0.1 percent to 48 billion lei. Lei savings of individuals increased 0.5 percent in July versus June to 49.9 billion lei, while the ones in foreign currencies slipped 0.02 percent to 28.3 billion lei. Companies' deposits in lei dropped 1.6 percent in July over June, to 42.46 billion lei and the ones in foreign currencies rose 0.2 percent to 19.75 billion lei. NewsIn