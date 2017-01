Construction works in Romania up 32% y/y in the first four months of 2008, on building spree

Construction works in Romania rose 32 percent in the first four months of the year against the same period in the previous, following an increase in all types of constructions, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS). Construction works hiked 33.9 percent on nonresidential buildings, 32.9 percent on residential buildings and 30.9 percent on engineering constructions. New constructions went up 31.5 percent, capital repairs advanced 33.3 percent and maintenance works rose 32.3 percent, INS showed. Construction works in April advanced 18.6 percent month-on-month, underpinned by residential buildings (48.7 percent), engineering constructions (8.9 percent) and nonresidential buildings (24.3 percent). Capital repairs increased 34.7 percent, new constructions went up 14 percent and maintenance works rose 17.6 percent. Construction works in April advanced 31.4 percent year-on-year in real terms, supported by non residential buildings (36.7 percent), residential buildings (32.9 percent) and engineering constructions (28.4 percent), INS also showed. Capital repairs went up 33 percent, new constructions increased 29.5 percent and maintenance works rose 35.1 percent. NewsIn