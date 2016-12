Cine va suferi cel mai mult din cauza crizei din SUA

1

For instance, major music stores like iTunes are not available in Asia and US TV networks which let viewers see programmes on their website don't make such programmes available to viewers outside the US. This is even if people are willing to pay to download or see the content.. Isn't an online store or channel where content is legitimately distributed globally possible?. If the government is responsible for restricting distribution, which government are we talking about? The government in the country where the content is produced or the government in the country where the content is to be imported to?.