Bucharest Stock Exchange to prolong trading program with 2 hours starting June

Trading program on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE), Romania’s core bourse, will be two hours longer starting June, according to a decision from the exchange’s board which reconvened yesterday. The BSE session will close at 16:30 instead of 14:30. The board also approved changing conditions to enter the bourse’s tiers and is pending the approval of market watchdog CNVM. The new criteria require that companies which list on the first tier of BSE have an average number of 25 daily transactions at an average value of 40,000. Companies which eye the second tier should see five daily transactions at 5,000 lei average liquidity. BSE shareholders said at the recent meeting with brokers when conditions were hashed over the new changes aim to increase transparency on the market and encourage more investors. NewsIn