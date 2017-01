Bucharest Stock Exchange to expand schedule by 2 to 3 hours, talks with specialists

Ştire online publicată Joi, 20 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) is in talks with brokerage companies, investors, investment fund managers and brokers as it wants to expand the trading schedule by two to three hours, a release informs. Romania’s core stock exchange functions from 10:00 a.m. to 14:15. The schedule is two hours smaller than the one the main stock exchanges in the region have. A two-hour longer schedule would allow investors to react to the important news coming from the U.S. capital market, the release explains. BSE was established in 1995 and the bell rang for the first time on November 20 that year. BSE said its net profit rose 87 percent last year, over the previous one, on advance of revenues, according to preliminary results released yesterday. BSE’s net reached 29 million lei (8.7 million euros) and revenues increased 55 percent to 54 million lei. The bourse’s net last year stood at 15.5 million lei and revenues at 33.43 million lei. NewsIn