Bucharest Stock Exchange starts session in the red, following higher liquidity on the market

Ştire online publicată Luni, 09 Iunie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) began session in the red, financial companies known as SIFs cheapened 2.62 percent, on 60 percent higher liquidity against last session. Liquidity stood 6 million lei (1.6 million euros) in today's opening session, versus 3.7 million lei (1.02 million euros) on June 6. The U.S. based stock exchanges closed in the red, in the last trading session. The Dow Jones (DJIA) composite index lost 3.13 percent to 12,209.81, the S&P 500 index dived 3.09 percent to 1,360.68 and the Nasdaq index lost 2.96 percent to 2,474.56. In Romania, the BET index measuring the ten best companies on BSE dipped 1.45 percent to 7,554.73 and the BET-C composite index tracking all listed shares minus investment funds lost 1.44 percent to 5,321.60. The BET-FI index of the five SIFs decreased 2.62 percent to 53,632.37. The ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna lost 1.63 percent to 17,278.28. On the financial companies segment, SIF Muntenia (SIF4) was the most liquid stock generating deals of 765,600 lei and dropped 2.31 percent, to 1.69 lei. SIF Oltenia (SIF5) cheapened 2.34 percent, to 2.92 lei, on deals of 733,600 lei. SIF Moldova (SIF2) lost 2.63 percent, to 2.22 lei, SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) fell 2.79 percent, to 2.44 lei and SIF Transilvania (SIF3) dropped 2.98 percent, to 1.63 lei. On the banking sector, fifth lender by assets Banca Transilvania (TLV) dipped 2.95 percent, to 0.46 lei, on deals of 554,500 lei and second lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) slipped 2.16 percent, to 22.60 lei, on deals of 457,200 lei. Erste Bank (EBS) listed on the international tier of the BSE cheapened 1.89 percent, to 165.80 lei, on liquidity of 443,700 lei. Fertilizer producer Azomures (AZO) generated deals of 341,900 lei and slipped 0.8 percent, to 0.62 lei. Amonil (AMO) lost 1.81 percent, to 0.0816 lei on deals of 323,900 lei. NewsIn