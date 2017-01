Bucharest Stock Exchange starts day with the SIFs being the most liquid; European stocks rise

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 16 Mai 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) started today’s trading session with the shares of Romania’s five investment funds dominating the market; European, Asian shares advanced. Opening session deals reached 7.28 million lei, down against the 8.47 million lei seen yesterday. U.S. stock exchanges closed yesterday’s trading session with important gains. The composite index Dow Jones (DJIA) gained 0.73 percent to 12,992, the S&P 500 index rose 1.06 percent to 1,423 and New York’s NYSE advanced 1.23 percent, to 9,553. In Romania, the BET index measuring the ten best companies on the BSE inched 0.60 percent to 7,379.40 and the BET-C composite index tracking all listed shares minus investment funds gained 1.25 percent to 5,198.35. The BET-FI index of the five SIFs upped 0.50 percent to 53,535.45. The ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna gained 0.52 percent to 17,233.56. SIF Oltenia (SIF5) shares upped 0.68 percent, to 2.96 lei and SIF Moldova (SIF2) shares followed, yet they idled at 2.25 lei. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) advanced 0.59 percent, to 1.70 lei and SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) rose 0.41 percent, to 2.43 lei. BRD SocGen (BRD), Romania’s second lender by assets, went up 0.44 percent, to 22.90 lei. Fifth lender by assets Banca Transilvania (TLV) lost 0.45 percent, to 0.4460 lei. Erste Bank (EBS) listed on the international tier of the BSE, hiked 0.34 percent to 175.10 lei. The shares of gas operator Transgaz Medias (TGN) upped 0.45 percent, to 222 lei. The shares of Romania’s No. 1 oil company Petrom (SNP) gained 1.98 percent, to 0.5150 lei. Fertilizers producer Azomures (AZO) hiked 11.16 percent, to 0.2590 lei after reporting a better-than-expected profit in the first quarter. NewsIn