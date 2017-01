Bucharest Stock Exchange starts day with indexes up, same as European, Asian stocks

Ştire online publicată Luni, 04 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) started the week with all its indexes posting increases, the same positive trend being seen in both the European and Asian stocks. Deals in the opening session were low, totaling 2.6 million lei (700,000 euros). The BET index measuring the market’s ten top performers gained 1.68 percent to 7,619.13 and the BET-C index assessing all listed shares minus investment funds grew 1.58 percent to 5,244.80. The ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna advanced 1.73 percent to 16,854.83. The BET-FI index tracking the five investment funds known as SIFs rose 0.94 percent to 62,849.83. The shares of SIF Oltenia (SIF5) were the most liquid, rising 1.12 percent, to 3.60 lei. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) shares grew 0.54 percent, to 1.86 lei per share. Lender Banca Transilvania (TLV), the fifth by assets in Romania, rose 2.07 percent to 0.74 lei. The shares of BRD SocGen, Romania’s second largest lender by assets, upped 2.11 percent, to 19.40 lei per share. Drugmaker Biofarm (BIO) stagnated at 0.50 lei. The shares of Broker Cluj (BRK) rose 0.95 percent, to 2.13 lei. NewsIn