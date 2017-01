Bucharest Stock Exchange starts day posting losses; European stocks advance

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) started the week in the red, with an average decrease of 1.45 percent; European shares rose. Opening session deals stood at 4.22 million lei; in the previous session they amounted to 4.04 million lei. In the U.S., the Dow Jones composite index (DJIA) lost 0.94 percent, to 12,745 and the S&P 500 index lowered 0.67 percent to 1,388. The Nasdaq index lost 0.23 percent to 2,445. In Romania, the BET index measuring the ten best companies on the BSE dipped 0.34 percent to 6,926.10 and the BET-C composite index tracking all listed shares minus investment funds lost 1.45 percent to 4,924.63. The BET-FI index of the five SIFs decreased 0.59 percent to 50,527.46. The ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna lost 0.03 percent to 16,253.55. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF) decreased 2.83 percent, to 2.40 lei. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) upped 0.63 percent, to 1.61 lei. The shares of SIF Moldova (SIF2) idled at 2.18. SSSIF Broker Cluj (BRK) shares cheapened 3.61 percent, to 0.80 lei. Fifth lender by assets Banca Transilvania (TLV) upped 1.43 percent, to 0.71 lei. The shares of Romania’s second largest lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) fell 0.94 percent, to 21 lei. No deals with the shares of the Austrian lender Erste Bank, owner of Romania's top lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), were recorded in the first half hour. Azomures (AZO), Romania's biggest fertilizer producer, gained 9.90 percent, to 0.2110 lei after more than one million shares were transferred. The shares of hotel company Casa de Bucovina (BCM) saw only three deals involving some 2,100 shares, at 0.20 lei. Allocation rights of Teraplast Bistrita (TRP01) decreased 4.26 percent, to 0.90 lei. NewsIn