Bucharest Stock Exchange starts day fresh after yesterday’s fall, European shares rise

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 14 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) started the day in the black after plummeting yesterday morning and indexes rose slightly at an average 0.3 percent; European stocks went up. Opening session deals totaled 1.66 million lei (446,275 euros), down 25 percent against yesterday. The BET index of the top ten companies on the capital market rose 0.28 percent to 7,388.72 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares minus investment funds gained 0.36 percent to 5,204.71. The BET-FI index tracking the five financial companies SIFs upped 0.24 percent to 58,268.97 and the ROTX index of the blue-chips traded in Vienna grew 0.37 percent to 16,337.91. Banca Transilvania (TLV), the fifth lender by assets idled at 0.7550 lei. Second lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) climbed 1.46 percent to 20.90 lei. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) gained 0.37 percent, to 2.72 lei. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) went up 0.56 percent, to 1.78 lei. SIF Oltenia (SIF5) rose 0.63 percent, to 3.18 lei. SIF Moldova (SIF2) grew 0.38 percent to 2.63 lei. SIF Transilvania (SIF3) dipped 0.60 percent, to 1.67 lei. Drugmaker Biofarm (BIO) increased 0.48 percent, to 0.4210 lei. Electricity transporter Transelectrica (TEL) stagnated at 28.10 lei. Erste Bank (EBS), the majority owner of Romania's largest bank by assets Banca Comerciala Romana, rose 1.09 percent to 139.50 lei. NewsIn