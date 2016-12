Bucharest Stock Exchange stars day with indexes up; European, Asian shares rise

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) started the day in the black after tumbling the previous day and with indexes advancing at an average 0.45 percent; European, Asian stocks hiked. Opening session deals lowered 13.6 percent, to 3.1 million lei (861,711 euros). The U.S. stock exchanges ended yesterday’s session with moderate decreases. The Dow Jones (DJIA) index fell 0.19 percent, to 12,302.06 and the S&P index dived 0.34 percent, to 1,328.32. The Nasdaq index lowered 0.63, to 2,275.82. In Romania, the BET index of the top ten companies won 0.45 percent to 6,748.47 and the BET-C composite index tracking all listed shares minus investment funds rose 0.42 percent to 4,777.69. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies known as SIFs climbed 0.01 percent to 50,459.84 and the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna upped 0.99 percent to 15,224.5. SIF Oltenia (SIF5) gained 0.37 percent to 2.71 lei. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) stagnated at 1.54 lei. SIF Moldova (SIF2) fell 0.45 percent to 2.21 lei. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) idled at 2.50 lei. SIF Transilvania (SIF3) stagnated at 1.43 lei. Fifth lender by assets Banca Transilvania (TLV) idled at 0.70 lei. The shares of Romania’s second largest lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) upped 1.54 percent, to 19.80 lei. The Austrian lender Erste Bank, owner of Romania's top lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), upped 2.56 percent, to 148.50 lei. Transgaz Medias (TGN) idled at 216 lei. The shares of Dafora Medias (DAFR) dived 0.70 percent, to 0.284 lei. NewsIn