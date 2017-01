Bucharest Stock Exchange recovers at rising bell today after heavy losses, liquidity runs dry

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 18 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Indexes on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) gained more than 1 percent this morning after seeing heavy drops on closing yesterday in line with international markets; stocks in Europe and Asia rose too on speculations the Federal Reserve will cut its main interest rate. Liquidity dropped to 4.5 million lei. The BET index of top ten performers on the market climbed 1.27 percent to 7,298.79 and the BET-C index measuring all listed shares minus investment funds inched 1.18 percent to 5,150.46. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies SIFs rose 1.06 percent to 56,867.27. The ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna upped 1.16 percent to 16,148.91. Shares of SIF Oltenia (SIF5) were the most liquid today with trades of 738,932 lei and idled at 3.08 lei, followed by petroleum company Petrom Bucuresti (SNP) which gained 0.96 percent on deals of 600,957 lei. Fifth lender by assets Banca Transilvania (TLV) hiked 1.33 percent to 0.76 lei and SIF Muntenia (SIF4) gained 0.59 to 1.71 lei. SIF Moldova (SIF2) rose 1.18 percent to 2.57 lei. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) climbed 1.51 percent to 2.69 lei. Second lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) increased 2.01 percent to 20.30. SIF Transilvania (SIF3) idled at 1.61 lei. Real estate company Impact Developer&Contractor (IMP) dropped 1.7 percent to 0.231 lei. Erste Bank, transacted on the international tier of the BSE fell 0.81 to 134 lei. NewsIn