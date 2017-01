Bucharest Stock Exchange opens in the red with stocks depreciating

Stocks listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) continued to drop this morning, losing a medium 0.7 percent and the blue-chips in Vienna plunging 1.18 percent. Liquidity reduced three-fold to 1.3 million lei (366,611 euros). The index which measures the ten best companies on the market, the BET, slipped 0.70 percent to 6,178.38 and the BET-C composite index assessing all listed shares minus investment funds dropped 0.72 percent to 4,489.11. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies also known as SIFs lost 0.69 percent to 35,085.44 and the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna plummeted 1.18 percent to 14,504.03. The BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks on the market fell 0.75 percent to 637.94 and the BET-NG index of the ten power companies on BSE dived 0.49 percent to 840. Markets in the U.S. closed in the red. The Dow Jones (DJIA) composite index slipped 1.19 percent to 11.642,47 and the S&P 500 index measuring the best 500 companies in U.S. fell 1.21 percent to 1.289,59. Nasdaq dropped 0.38 percent to 2.430,61. SIF Moldova (SIF2) added 0.58 percent to 1.72 lei generating most of this morning’s deals worth 256,000 lei. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) was stagnating at 1.06 lei. SIF Transilvania (SIF3) lost 1.04 percent to 0.95 lei, SIF Oltenia (SIF5) decreased 0.51 percent to 1.94 lei and SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) dived 2.42 percent to 1.61 lei. Erste Bank (EBS), the majority owner of Romania’s largest bank by assets Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) and listed at the bourse’s international tier tumbled 2.69 percent to 152 lei. NewsIn