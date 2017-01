Bucharest Stock Exchange indexes start day mixed; European; Asian shares dive

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) started the day mixed while opening deals tripled due to the transactions with the shares of Erste Bank; European, Asian stocks plummet. Deals on BSE stood at 7.47 million lei, three-fold against yesterday’s opening session. The BET index measuring the market’s ten top performers won 0.07 percent, to 7,577.30. The shares of Erste Bank (EBS), Europe’s second largest financial player, rose 0.14 percent to 146.20 lei, having the highest liquidity in the market. The BET-C composite index assessing all listed shares minus investment funds lost rose 0.02 percent to 5,296.47. The BET-FI index tracking the five investment funds known as SIFs plummeted 0.03 percent to 62,442.98. The ROTX index was not upgraded from yesterday, posting the same values. The shares of SIF Oltenia (SIF5) lost 1.45 percent, to 3.40 lei. SIF Moldova (SIF2) shares fell 1.05 percent, to 2.82 lei. BRD SocGen, Romania’s second largest lender by assets, witnessed its shares dive 2.86 percent, to 20.40 lei. Gas operator Transgaz Medias (TGN) dipped 0.02 percent to 253 lei. NewsIn