Bucharest Stock Exchange indexes fall after two days of heights; European stocks tumble

Miercuri, 27 Februarie 2008

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) started the day with all its indexes posting losses after two days of growth and with European stocks following the same trend. Opening session deals amounted to 10.19 million lei (2.8 million euros). The BET index measuring the market’s ten top performers dropped 1.02 percent to 7,732.22 and the BET-C index tracking all listed shares minus investment funds slipped 1.08 percent to 5,383.13. The ROTX index for trading blue chips in Vienna lost 1.36 percent to 16,977.07. The BET-FI index which measures the five financial companies SIFs dropped 1.93 percent to 63,300.44. SIF Moldova (SIF2) shares fell 1.36 percent, to 2.90 lei. The shares of SIF Muntenia (SIF4) lowered 2.03 percent, to 1.93 lei. The shares of BRD SocGen, Romania’s second largest lender by assets, lost 1.87 percent, to 21 lei per share. Banca Transilvania (TLV), Romania’s fifth lender by assets, saw its shares plunging 1.28 percent, to 0.77 lei. The shares of Romania’s No. 1 oil company Petrom fell 2.15 percent, to 0.41 lei per share. NewsIn