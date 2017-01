Bucharest Stock Exchange ends session today, following massive drops

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 24 Octombrie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) decided at 1:41 p.m. to suspend today's session following massive declines, after the BET index of the ten best companies on the market plunged close to the maximum variation limit. NewsIn