Bucharest Stock Exchange ends day with significant hikes underpinned by BRD's healthy profit

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 22 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The profit posted by BRD SocGen, Romania’s second largest lender by assets underpinned the Bucharest Stock Exchange which closed with significant hikes for all indexes while liquidity dropped 16 percent. Liquidity dropped to 24.49 million lei (6.70 million euros) against 29.14 million lei in the previous session. The BET index measuring the market’s ten top performers hiked 3.32 percent to 7,331.65 and the BET-C composite index assessing all listed shares minus investment funds gained 5,127.97. The BET-FI index tracking the five investment funds known as SIFs recovered after previous losses increasing 3.49 percent to 57,560.38. The ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna rose 3.17 percent to 16,137.45. Shares of BRD SocGen (BRD) were the most liquid, rising 5.56 percent to 19 lei on trades of 3.64 million lei. BRD Societe Generale posted 917 million lei net profit over 2007, a 40 percent hike from the year before. SIF Oltenia (SIF5) hiked 2.84 percent to 3.26 lei. Banca Transilvania (TLV) Romania's fifth lender by assets, gained 2.08 percent to 0.7350 lei. Oil company Petrom (SNP) rose 5.25 percent to 0.4010 lei. SIF Moldova (SIF2) went up 2.68 percent to 2.68 lei. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) hiked 4.14 percent to 1.76 lei. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) increased 3.91 percent to 2.66 lei. Gas operator Transgaz Medias (TGN) gained 4.78 percent to 241 lei. SIF Transilvania (SIF3) rose 4 percent to 1.56 lei. Electricity transporter Transelectrica (TEL) closed at 27.40 lei, after a 2.24 percent growth while Erste Bank (EBS) gained 0.28 percent to 141.20 lei. Drug maker Antibiotice Iasi (ATB) hiked 1.78 percent to 1.72 lei. NewsIn