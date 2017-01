Beer sales in Romania to go up 15% during the European Football Championship

Beer producers will reach 10-15 percent higher sales on the local market during the European Football Championship EURO 2008, according to the vice president of United Romanian Breweries Bereprod (URBB), Catalin Ignat. The increase in sales will stand around 25 percent for URBB during EURO 2008, Ignat said. There will be a higher demand for both bottle and draught beer as Romanians usually watch the matches outdoors, Ignat added. Romanians prefer blond beer, which represents 95 percent of the market. EURO 2008 takes place from June 7 to June 29, in Austria and Switzerland. Romania met France on June 9 and is to play against Italy on June 13 and The Netherlands on June 17. NewsIn