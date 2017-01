Banca Transilvania to launch low-risk investment fund for bonds, on investments

Ştire online publicată Luni, 16 Iunie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Fifth lender by assets Banca Transilvania could release the investment fund BT Obligatiuni next week in a bid to invest in bonds in lei, issued by the state or large companies, according to the bank's manager, Robert Rekkers. The company expects higher interests to 10 percent for lei. If interests drop, bonds' price could go up and offer additional yield, said Rekkers. BT Asset Management, part of Banca Transilvania group, administrates three investment funds: BT Clasic, BT Maxim and BT Index. Banca Transilvania posted 57.7 percent hike in net profit in the first three months of the year against the same period in the previous, reaching 49.3 million lei, on 68 percent higher revenues. Its profit stood at 31.25 million lei in the first three months of 2007. The bank has a share capital of 611.08 million lei, divided into 6.11 billion shares, with a face value of 0.10 lei. The main shareholder is the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) with 14.98 percent shares. NewsIn