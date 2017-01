Another campaign to collect electric and electronic waste to take place in Romania on April 19

Romania's environment ministry will organize on April 19 another campaign to collect electric and electronic waste, according to the Environment Minister, Attila Korodi. The campaign will take place in 110 cities with more than 20,000 habitants, as well as in Bucharest. As many as 576 tons of electric and electronic waste were collected countrywide from the campaign which took place on November 3, 2007, meaning 3 grams per capita, instead of 4 kilograms required by the EU standards. This campaign should expand countrywide, but mostly in the rural area, because of the high quantity of waste that remains there, Korodi said, adding solutions regarding this matter could be found by fall. The biggest quantity of electric and electronic waste was collected last year from Bucharest (71.6 tons), followed by the counties Maramures (42 tons), Brasov, Bihor and Harghita (35 tons). At the opposite pole stood the counties Calarasi (75 kilograms), Vaslui (1.6 tons) and Ialomita (1.8 tons). NewsIn