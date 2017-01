About 200 companies to take part at the consumption goods fair in Bucharest this month

Ştire online publicată Luni, 16 Iunie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

More than 200 companies will participate at the 25th edition of the international fair of consumption goods in Bucharest (TIBCO) to take place from June 18 to June 22, according to the organizers. The companies come from Romania, Bulgaria, Egypt, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Turkey and Hungary. The fair will unfold over 10,000 square meters and will be structured on five sections. This edition will include a playground for children, Kids Land, as well as a tunning, sound and car accessories section. The companies to take part at the fair will present new offers on the long-term goods segment, clothing, footwear, cosmetics, jewels, electronics and others. TIBCO was set up in 1974 and became one of the largest fairs in Romania. NewsIn