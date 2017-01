A good agriculture year brings Romania EUR 1bn in the GDP, central bank governor says

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 11 Iunie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania's economic growth could beat “significantly” the 6 percent estimates, underpinned by healthy contribution of agriculture as the gross domestic product difference between a good and a bad agriculture year is of 1 billion euros, governor of the central bank Mugur Isarescu said. A good agriculture year fuels the offer and tempers prices. The 1 billion euros difference between a good and a bad year represents almost 1 percent of the country's GDP, Isarescu explained. Specialists in agriculture estimate much better crops this year than last year on favorable weather conditions. The wheat crop could reach some 7 million tons, two-fold more than last year when the summer drought damaged most of it. Isarescu said there are no reasons the economic advance be smaller in the second quarter of the year than in the first quarter when it stood at 8.2 percent. Yet, he reiterated there are risks of overheating the economy but that maximizing the use of financial, material and human resources could be helpful. The country's GDP stood at 404.7 billion lei (121.4 billion euros) to which agriculture contributed less than 7 percent. NewsIn