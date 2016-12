3,000 job-offer at the Jobfest fair in Bucharest targeting students, young professionals

Students in the final year and young professionals can find work at the job fair which takes place in downtown Bucharest today and Saturday, where 50 companies operating in the financial-banking, IT, marketing and other fields will offer more the 3,000 job openings, a release reads. The fair called Jobfest offers a CV screening service and gives future employees the possibility to calculate the level of the salary they can ask for, according to their experience, fair organizer, Bogdan Gavrila said. The CV screening service teaches students how to write their CV. The salary calculator is an online software which returns an average salary level after introducing the work domain, the experience level and the county. The fair started today at Cercul National Militar, close to the University area. On jobfest.ro 200 companies displayed more than 1,000 job openings. Some fields are short of employees.These are the financial-banking, IT, marketing, outsourcing, insurance, foreign languages, human resources, consultancy, engineering and industry, according to Gavrila. Organizers expect more than 8,000 young people to visit the fair over these two days. NewsIn